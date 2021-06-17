The City of Dubuque has received about $13.2 million of the federal stimulus funds promised earlier this year.
While that total represents about half of what the city is projected to receive, smaller municipalities in the area still are waiting for any funding to arrive.
The stimulus funds are tied to the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law in March. It provided $350 billion to be distributed to city, county and state governments, with each entity receiving different allotments based on population and economic factors.
At the time, the City of Dubuque was projected to receive about $27.4 million. Before federal rules had been released on how the funds could be spent, City Manager Mike Van Milligen submitted a detailed staff memo to City Council members laying out how the money would be used if permitted by federal guidelines.
The federal rules have since been released, and the plan laid out by Van Milligen most likely will be carried out as originally intended, according to Teri Goodmann, director of strategic partnerships for the city.
“The rules on the stimulus funds pretty much followed what we believed they would be,” she said.
Van Milligen stressed that while the staff memo submitted to City Council members in April still provides a mostly accurate outline of how the city intends to spend its allotted stimulus funds, some planned expenditures will likely not be pursued as the city’s plans continue to evolve.
Under the current plan, the city intends to use a portion of the first half of the funds for projects such as providing $250,000 in utility bill assistance for residents, which Goodmann said the city aims to begin distributing later this year. The city also intends to spend $850,000 to add 5 miles of street overlay projects and allocate $333,000 for improvements to Grand River Center.
About $2.8 million will be spent on reimbursing revenue losses incurred by the city, while $425,000 will be spent on a variety of general fund equipment purchases
Travel Dubuque will be given $472,000 in funds to make up for revenue losses. About $332,000 will be spent on constructing a retaining wall in Jefferson Park. About $1.6 million will be spent on expanding broadband fiber infrastructure in the city, and another $1.2 million will be spent on Catfish Creek lift stations and force main improvements. The city also intends to spend about $2.4 million on various water infrastructure projects.
Local businesses and nonprofit organizations also would receive assistance, with about $250,000 planned for one-time relief programs. Goodmann said those funds likely would be distributed next year in order to give nonprofits time to access grant relief funding from other federal programs before the city begins distributing its own funds.
Funds also would be directed to improving city parks, totaling about $1.4 million in improvements.
The remaining funds would be spent on a variety of smaller projects.
Van Milligen previously stated none of the funds would be put toward recurring costs for the city due to the funds being a one-time allotment to the city.
For the second allotment of funds, scheduled to be received in June 2022, planned city projects include a $3.35 million Bee Branch interceptor sanitary sewer project, $3 million broadband fiber extension to public facilities project, $465,000 sanitary sewer extension and an additional $6.65 million put toward the Catfish Creek lift station and force main improvement project.
An additional $250,000 would also be directed to the business and nonprofit grant assistance program.
Goodmann said the overall spending timeline for the stimulus funds remains undetermined, but she added that an update will be compiled and soon presented to the City Council.
Goodmann added that about 75 city staff members and representatives from local organizations have collaborated in determining the best uses of the funds. The remaining $13.2 million is expected to be sent to the city by June 2022.
While the city already has the first half of the promised federal stimulus funds in its possession, surrounding municipalities still are waiting, and some are unsure when the funds might arrive.
“We’re not exactly positive when we will receive the funds,” said Galena, Ill., City Administrator Mark Moran. “I would think it will probably be later this summer.”
The City of Galena is projected to receive $390,000.
While cities with populations of more than 50,000 and counties with populations of more than 200,000 received their stimulus funds directly through the U.S. Department of the Treasury, smaller entities must wait to have their allotments distributed by local state governments.
However, the Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin state governments have not yet distributed those funds. Moran said the Illinois state government has not yet received its portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government.
While local municipalities wait to receive the funds, many already have started planning how they will be spent.
Adam Ruechel, city manager for Platteville, Wis., expects the city’s first allotment of funds to arrive in late June or July. The city is projected to receive $1.19 million in all.
He said the city likely will pursue investing in stormwater infrastructure improvements, along with making enhancements to City Hall.
“Our building was originally built in 1927,” Ruechel said. “There are plenty of things that we could do to make it better.”
Tim Vick, city manager of Manchester, Iowa, said he was unsure when the city will receive its stimulus funds. It is projected to receive $690,000.
The city likely will spend it on replacing a water main, building a new lift station and replacing an existing lift station, Vick said.
“We’ve done a pretty close review of what can be done with the funds,” he said. “Right now, we’re just waiting for the funds to be released.”