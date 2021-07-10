One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Dubuque.
Raymond E. Crippes, 74, of Kieler, Wis., was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 5 a.m. Friday on U.S. 61/151 near the East 11th Street exit. Police said Calvin T. Valentine, 29, of Kieler, was southbound in the middle lane of that stretch of highway when he switched lanes and hit Crippes’s vehicle, which was in the exit lane.
Valentine was cited with improper use of lanes.