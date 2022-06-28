ELKADER, Iowa -- Clayton County Conservation staff seek volunteers to participate in a trail-use count and survey next month.

Volunteers will tally the number of users and type of users they see on Pony Hollow Trail on July 15 and 16 at the south trail head, 26184 Iowa 13 in Elkader, according to a press release.

Six time slots are available each day. Volunteers also will ask trail users to complete a survey.

Those who want to participate can register online at bit.ly/3OBHr1W.

