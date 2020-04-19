MCGREGOR, Iowa – Authorities said two people were injured when a vehicle struck a fuel tanker, causing a diesel spill Saturday afternoon in Clayton County.
Merrick Johanningmeier, 23, of Decorah, was taken to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, Wis., for treatment of his injuries, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol. Michael Smith, 56, of Arlington, was injured but not taken by ambulance for medical treatment.
The crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 18 near 145th Street in rural McGregor. The report states that Johanningmeier was driving east when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck the side of Smith’s tanker, which was traveling west.
Smith lost control of the tanker, causing it to roll on its side and spill its cargo of diesel fuel.