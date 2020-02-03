Jane and Tom Bechen have worked as full-time volunteers for years.
But neither one of the rural Dubuquers fell in love with giving back first.
Instead, they arrived at it together, as the years have passed, they have grown more and more involved.
“As a couple, Tom and I basically have the same interests, and he is the one that taught me the leadership roles,” Jane said. “I think we encourage each other.”
Jane and Tom are both involved in many organizations throughout Dubuque County, and neither has plans to slow down.
“We’re not ones to sit around in our retirement,” she said. “We are just going to keep busy until we can’t (anymore).”
Jane is a Northeast Iowa Community College Foundation board member and previously served as its president. She is the president of the Dubuque County Library District’s Friends of the Library, the president of Dyersville Area Historical Society and the president of the Social Justice Committee at St. Elizabeth Pastorate in Epworth, Iowa. She volunteers at the Seton Catholic School libraries and in the library at Shalom Spirituality Center in Dubuque.
Jane spent 13 years working at Northeast Iowa Community College as a part-time librarian and a test moderator, she said. Most of her career was spent working in libraries, but her passion extends to education as a whole.
“Education in general is so important, and libraries blend well with education and the aspect of learning,” she said. “It’s a lifetime thing to continue learning.”
Wendy Knight, NICC’s vice president of institutional effectiveness and advancement, said Jane is her go-to person to get things done.
“She is just incredibly passionate about education,” she said. “Anything she does, she will just own it. She is a make-things-happen type of woman.”
When Tom retired after 38 years of working at John Deere Dubuque Works, he discovered a love for reading and libraries, he said.
“I hadn’t been much of a reader until I retired, and once I retired, I started reading at a very rapid rate,” he said. “It was a natural fit.”
Tom is the chairman of the Dubuque County Library District’s Board of Trustees. He also is a volunteer counselor at Sunset Park Place retirement community through the Senior Health Insurance Information Program, a parish member at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa, and the chairman of the Dubuque County Board of Health.
Every time Tom arrives at Sunset Park Place, he has a smile on his face, said Community Relations Coordinator Erica Wall.
“Tom’s willingness to donate his time in order to offer seniors a better understanding of their insurance coverage via the SHIIP program is only one of many examples of his generosity,” she said. “This year, I heard from countless people how helpful and patient he was after their visits.”
When he retired, getting involved in the community and giving back just seemed natural, Tom said. He wanted to stay busy.
“I am the kind of guy that has to do something,” he said. “I retired, and I had a lot of time on my hands. I thought I could give back and thought, ‘Let’s see what I can do.’”
For Jane and Tom, the biggest gift they have to give is time.
“Giving your time is the best thing you can do,” Jane said. “I think the gift of time is the best gift.”