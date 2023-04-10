A Delaware County man has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for threatening to bring a gun to a bar after a disturbance.
Michael J. Whalen, 47, of Delhi, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Delaware County after pleading guilty to a charge of threat of terrorism.
If he violates terms of his probation, Whalen faces a five-year prison sentence, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Stephanie Rattenborg.
Court documents state that Delaware County sheriff’s deputies responded to Delhi Landing on Jan. 14 in Delhi. Authorities were told Whalen had caused a disturbance in the back bar area when he became “belligerent with the female DJ and told her he would ‘ruin your life,’” documents state.
Patrons attempted to escort Whalen out of the bar and make him leave the premises. Once outside, Whalen “grabbed the beard of another male subject,” documents state.
Whalen left the area before law enforcement arrived. Documents state that shortly after that, Whalen posted four messages that referenced returning to the bar with a gun on the Delhi Landing Facebook page.
Authorities said five people were in the bar at the time the Facebook comments were discovered. Fearful of the threats, those in the bar locked the doors of the building and hid.
Authorities later found Whalen at his residence after his son called 911 to report that Whalen was unresponsive.
Whalen was “medically cleared and read his Miranda warning,” documents state. Whalen admitted to making the posts on Facebook but told authorities it was a joke.