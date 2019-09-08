MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Jackson County man accused of sexually abusing a young girl has pleaded guilty to a charge of child endangerment.

If a judge approves the agreement, Billy G. McCullouch, 30, of Maquoketa, would be given a two-year suspended prison sentence and fined $625, according to court documents. A sentencing hearing is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 11 in Iowa District Court for Jackson County.

Police said McCullouch sexually abused a girl whom he knew in 2015, when the girl was younger than 13. He was charged in January of this year.

McCullouch initially was charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison upon conviction. He pleaded guilty to the reduced charge last week.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.