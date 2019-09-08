MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Jackson County man accused of sexually abusing a young girl has pleaded guilty to a charge of child endangerment.
If a judge approves the agreement, Billy G. McCullouch, 30, of Maquoketa, would be given a two-year suspended prison sentence and fined $625, according to court documents. A sentencing hearing is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 11 in Iowa District Court for Jackson County.
Police said McCullouch sexually abused a girl whom he knew in 2015, when the girl was younger than 13. He was charged in January of this year.
McCullouch initially was charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison upon conviction. He pleaded guilty to the reduced charge last week.