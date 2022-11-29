Dubuque Civic Center Commission members on Monday supported a new proposal for a smaller renovation of Five Flags Center.
In a unanimous vote, commission members approved submitting a letter that expresses their support for the proposed $25.8 million project to make limited renovations to the facility that would address a variety of needs and deficiencies but would not expand its footprint. That letter will go to City Council members for their work session on Monday, Dec. 5.
Additionally, the letter will specifically suggest that the project feature improvements to the seating at Five Flags and that it ensure that the renovation does not impede a potential future project that would expand the facility.
The letter comes after commission members last week offered a mixed response to the new proposal, with some arguing that the renovation did not go far enough in addressing seating shortages and a lack of bathroom accessibility.
On Monday, commission members were unified in their opinion that investing $25 million into the facility is a good start.
“We need to get across that we are 100% in favor of allocating this money to the Five Flags,” said Commission Member McKenzie Blau. “The civic center needs it.”
However, commission members also didn’t give up hope of potentially expanding the center after the initial renovations. Several of them expressed support for opening up the north wall of the facility, which connects to West Fifth Street, to create new outdoor event space that connects with the arena.
“We could set it up so that the Fifth Street wall could be opened up in the future,” said Commission Member Brenda Christner.
The city’s new proposal harkens back to a scenario first presented in 2018 that would replace aging equipment, a leaking roof and outdated seating and was estimated at the time to cost $18.6 million, though that price tag likely has climbed since. Additionally, other issues at Five Flags have emerged since then and also need to be addressed.
City staff members suggested such a renovation be pursued again, with the bulk of the work being conducted in a two-year period, while another 13 years would be spent making smaller improvements through capital improvement projects.
The new scenario was proposed partly because funding it wouldn’t require voter approval through a referendum.
Instead, the city would utilize $6 million in downtown urban renewal debt capacity already reserved for improvements at Five Flags, along with $18 million in downtown urban renewal debt capacity reserved for building a parking ramp as part of a development agreement with Roshek Property LLC; Cottingham & Butler; and HTLF. That project is now on hold until parking demand increases in the city.
During the meeting on Monday, Commission Member Bryce Parks asked if the city could hold a referendum only asking for an additional $10 million that could be used to complete the north wall expansion, but City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the project in its entirety would need to be included in the vote, and if it fails to get the needed 60% of votes in favor, then Iowa law would restrict the city from spending the initial $24 million on a smaller renovation.
Initially, the proposed letter to the City Council included other suggestions regarding how the money should be spent, including improving movement flow for customers, renovating all restrooms and improving food service, seating, lighting and temperature control. However, commission members ultimately chose to not include those suggestions in the letter.
Van Milligen stressed that if City Council members decide to move forward with the smaller proposal, then the city is not required to follow the specifications of the scenario presented in 2018. Instead, he suggested that the city would conduct a lengthy process of determining what changes are needed most at Five Flags, a process that would include input from the Civic Center Commission.
“Let’s remember, $24 million is a lot of money,” Van Milligen said. “This will be a different place when this is over.”
