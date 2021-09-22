In the middle of a presentation on immigration and storytelling Tuesday at University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center, the audience erupted into quiet conversation.
Saul Flores, a motivational speaker and photojournalist, asked the theater full of college students to share with one another about someone in their lives who sacrificed for them.
Flores already had done the same, explaining how his parents immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico and El Salvador as teenagers and worked to care for Flores and his siblings.
“The reason I wanted you all to share is because I wanted you all to see how diverse you are as people and how important it is to celebrate those differences,” Flores told the crowd.
The program was part of the university’s celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Though many attendees were UD students, the event also was open to the public.
“To really assess the impact that we can have in a community, sometimes we need to look inwards, and sometimes looking inwards isn’t enough,” Flores said. “Sometimes you need to look backwards.”
Flores began leading trips back to his mother’s hometown of Atencingo, Mexico, when he was in college. His grandmother took him to see the local elementary school.
During one of the trips, a child told him that the school was going to be closed.
Flores planned a 5,000 mile trip from Quito, Ecuador, to Charlotte, N.C., following the path many undocumented immigrants take when they journey to the U.S. Flores sold pictures from the trip to raise funds to save the Atencingo school.
“My mom had given up her entire life for my education, and it was my way of passing on this gift of education that she gave to me,” Flores said.
He traveled by foot over the course of three months the summer before his senior year of college.
Flores told of poisonous frogs and forced detours. At one point, Flores was stuck on the Colombian coast and unsure of how he would continue his journey North when an indigenous man named Raymundo offered Flores a spot on his canoe.
They paddled for a week, stopping along the way at various islands where Flores was welcomed by the indigenous islanders. Raymundo asked that Flores share a message when he returned to the U.S. that there are good people in Latin America.
“I’m sharing this with you not because I want you to become champions of immigration,” Flores said. “I’m sharing this because I want you to know that if you submit yourself to a passion and use that passion to serve your community, you will have the capacity to create incredible change.”
Flores said one of the most valuable assets people can have is their story, a message several members of the audience said would stick with them.
“He was really good at showing the power of an important story,” attendee Arantxa Martinez said.