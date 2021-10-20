Sorry, an error occurred.
LANCASTER, Wis. – Authorities said a bicyclist was injured after being struck by a pickup truck Monday in South Lancaster Township.
Sharon Steiner, 65, of Lancaster, was transported by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center for treatment of her injuries, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Steiner was cycling on Grant County A at 3:30 p.m. when the front corner of a truck driven by Rose Fischer, 72, of Mount Hope, struck the bicycle.
Fischer was cited with unsafe passing of a bicycle.
