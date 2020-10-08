A fire official said nine residents were displaced by a fire in an apartment this morning in Dubuque. The Dubuque Fire Department was called to 1460 Montrose Terrace shortly before 6 a.m.
Fire Chief Rick Steines said crews extinguished the fire, which was located in a lower-level kitchen area of the residence. There were no injuries.
The fire closed a stretch of nearby Loras Boulevard for approximately two-and-a-half hours.
Assistant Fire Marshal Derek Paulson said nine residents were displaced -- four in the apartment where the fire began and five more in three adjacent apartment units that sustained smoke damage.
“The unit with the fire was heavily damaged,” Paulson said. “We don’t have an estimate on monetary damage.”
Paulson said fire officials continue to investigate the cause.
“We’re focusing on the kitchen area,” he said.
Paulson said two pets were present during the fire but unharmed.