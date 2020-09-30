PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – A Dubuque company has received an $8.8 million contract to construct a habitat restoration project on the Mississippi River near Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Newt Marine Service will begin the project in the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, according to a press release from the St. Paul District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The release states that the project will restore eroding peninsulas around McGregor Lake and dredge backwater fish habitat. The project will also enhance forest habitat in the floodplain.
Most of the site work will begin in spring 2021.