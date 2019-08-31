SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Dyersville (Iowa) Downtown Market, 8 a.m., Grassy Square, 311 Fourth Ave. SE.
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, meet at 2 p.m. at Camp Street near Hy-Vee Locust Street, to carpool to Maquoketa Caves.
Twas the Night Before Kindergarten, 4 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Stories, songs and craftmaking for teachers.
Sunday
Team of Dreams Breakfast with The Pros Q&A Session, 8:30 a.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Grande Ballroom. Hear from some of baseball’s greatest legends on their time on and off the field, and their favorite moments from the game. Cost: $55 for adults.
Benton (Wis.) Labor Day Celebration, 9:30 a.m., Benton Village Park, Main Street. Parade at 10:30. Craft fair, food, music, games, bingo, pasty dinner, bean bag tournament. Proceeds go to Benton Fire Department.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Theresa Rosetta, 1:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill.
Music in the Vines, 2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Cellars Vineyard & Winery, 4746 N. Ford Road.
Mark Zalaznik, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., The Dungeon, 302 Locust St.
Darren Jay & The Delta Souls, 8 p.m., Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa.
Street Dance, 8 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. SE.
Joe Moss Band, 8 p.m., Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa.
Ben Dunegan and Todd McDonough, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
A Few Blind Mice, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewery, 227 N. Main St.
Walking Molly, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Hip Hop Showcase, 10 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Sunday
Chris Ross, 11 a.m., North Buena Vista, Iowa.
Boots and Wayne, 1 p.m., Millennium Bar & Arena, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Vince Amore, 1:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill.
Triple Threat, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Melanie Devaney, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Blues in the Vineyard with Joe & Vicki Price, 3 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin, Iowa.
Rockin’ The Ridge Music, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 U.S. 52.
Big Fun Jazz, 5 p.m., Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa.
literary arts
Today
Usborne Books and More Book Fair, 10 a.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Items for all ages.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Meet at the hotel lobby.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 and older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 1E.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
today
Teen Drop-In: Locker Crafts, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Make frames, magnets or treasure boxes.
Lego Club, 3 p.m., Galena (Ill.)Public Library, 601 S Bench St.
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.