Dubuque police said they arrested an intoxicated driver Saturday after he was found passed out at an intersection with two small children in the back seat.
Paul M. Gerke, 39, of Tomah, Wis., was arrested on charges of operating while under the influence, child endangerment and two counts of felony neglect.
Court documents state that Gerke was found passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at the intersection of Bennett Street and University Park Way at about 5:10 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was running, and a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old were in the back seat.
Police reported that Gerke was “very disoriented” and had “slurred speech and red, watery eyes.” He told officers that he had drank one or two beers three hours earlier, the documents state.
Police reported finding an open beer in the front cupholder.