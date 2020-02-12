City of Dubuque officials this week told Dubuque County leaders they will have to contribute another $500,000 to help cover costs for the nearly complete Southwest Arterial, a request that came as a surprise.
The city, county and the Iowa Department of Transportation have partnered on efforts to build the transformative road project. The four-lane highway, which connects U.S. 20 at Seippel Road to U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park, is expected to open this year.
The city historically has taken the lead on the project. The county then reimburses the city for half of anything for which local partners are responsible.
Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl told supervisors this week there are $181,000 in reimbursements for which the city has not yet invoiced the county.
“The city has already incurred these said costs,” said Schiesl.
Schiesl also said an additional $320,000 is needed for other ongoing expenses.
To date, the county has paid $3.48 million toward the $160 million project.
County Budget Director Stella Runde said she did not budget for the added road work expenditures. Neither did County Engineer Anthony Bardgett.
“As it is right now, I do not have this $501,000 budgeted, so it doesn’t make me terribly happy,” Bardgett said. “But our balances are high enough where we can absorb this.”
Schiesl and City Manager Mike Van Milligen said there are potential opportunities for the city and county to see a return on their investments.
In acquiring land for the Southwest Arterial, some landowners insisted that if the city wanted their property, they would have to buy the whole parcel. So the city now owns 200 acres near the roadway’s central interchange with North Cascade Road.
Most of that will be turned over to the state upon the completion of the project. But 80 acres will be available for sale and development.
“We ended up with some excess parcels,” Van Milligen said. “We don’t know how that will work yet because there are federal dollars in there, too, so they will have some claim. But there is going to be some opportunity for cost recovery.”
Van Milligen said Dubuque Community School District officials have mentioned a desire to build a new school in anticipation of future development along the corridor.
“Just looking at it, that looks like a good spot, because it has North Cascade Road running right to it,” he said.
Van Milligen said appraisals could begin immediately, then communication could be sent to the school district.
County Supervisor Jay Wickham bemoaned the fact that he had been on the board for four years and never heard about this until this week.
“The city always had a plan, always had a vision, held to the vest, of, ‘This is what we’re going to do,’” he said. “ ... This cake has been baking for a while.”
He and Supervisors Dave Baker and Ann McDonough all insisted that the county board be part of any discussion regarding the sale of the land.
“When this sale is happening, we would expect to be an active partner,” Baker said.
Van Milligen said that would definitely be the case.
Wickham said he was “under no assumption” that the county would “have any real voice or sway.”
“I would love to be surprised,” he said.