A poignant message that local creators hope will further promote unity throughout Dubuque will come to fruition later this week.
City officials Wednesday announced that a new mural will be added to the Main Street facade of Five Flags Center.
Measuring 28 feet high and 105 feet wide, the creation will depict 10 raised fists of different colors, with the word “SOLIDARITY” spelled out among them.
Shelby Fry is the local artist and mastermind behind the project, in collaboration with Voices Productions and City of Dubuque.
“As the protests continue, the Black Lives Matter movement is more important than ever,” Fry said in a press release. “I wanted to show that Dubuque stands for solidarity and strength amongst all of its citizens through the multi-colored fists.”
The mural also gives a nod to those with disabilities, brain health issues, the LGBTQ community, women and trans-gendered individuals through lettering and symbolism, making out the mural’s message upon each of the 10 wrists.
Voices Productions, the nonprofit behind Dubuque’s growing assortment of mural creations, commissioned the work by Fry.
She also plans to sell prints and T-shirts of the design to benefit local Black Lives Matter initiatives.
Voices Productions Chairman Sam Mulgrew called the project a “bold and meaningful” extension of the organization’s Voices Unite mission.
“Through Voices Unite, we focus on spreading positive and relevant social messages through murals,” he said.
With the fate of city-owned Five Flags Center’s expansion not yet determined — a proposal that includes the demolition of all but the venue’s historic theater — organizers acknowledged that the mural could have shorter life span than others.
Regardless, organizers believe the mural’s message is paramount.
“I believe that the message of this mural is important and relevant enough to justify its creation, even if it’s only up for a couple of years,” Mulgrew said. “Keep in mind, murals are an inherently ephemeral art form anyway.”
In the release, Mayor Roy Buol echoed that he believed the effort to be “an important and significant artistic expression, giving birth to a unified statement by the City of Dubuque” and its goal to be “an inclusive and equitable community.”
Organizers are inviting those interested to participate in painting the mural in staggered shifts from Saturday, June 27, to Saturday, July 4. Materials and equipment will be provided, and participation is limited to those 16 and older. Contact Ali Levasseur at alirags2@yahoo.com for more information.
Voices Productions also is accepting donations to fund supplies, equipment and support for the mural. Title sponsor Trappist Caskets will match contributions up to $5,000. Contact Mulgrew at mulgrew1962@gmail.com or 563-590-2533 for more information.