Today is April Fools’ Day.
In honor of this national day of mischief — and in an effort to share some lighter stories during the COVID-19 pandemic — the Telegraph Herald solicited stories of people’s best April Fools’ pranks.
The following are some of our favorites.
Abby Haas, Lafayette County
economic development director
Haas found two toilets located in a closet at the Lafayette County Courthouse. She believes they were left there when the building was remodeled decades ago.
“I gave the sheriff an en suite bathroom by putting a toilet in his office,” Haas said. “I thought he would appreciate it. I am now banned from the sheriff’s office.”
On another occasion, Haas and conspirators placed a mannequin that is stored at the courthouse inside the building elevator. Normally, “Dana” is used for demonstrations during the county’s annual Rural Safety Day event, but she appears more frightful when left in unexpected places.
Throughout the day, people put signs on her. Haas discovered one sign that read, “Hi, my name is Abby. Ask me about the courthouse.”
Jacob Feldmann, principal
of Western Dubuque High School
Two years ago, his daughter, who was 7 at the time, played a classic prank on her dad: putting toothpaste in an Oreo cookie.
“It was not good,” Feldmann said. “They all knew it was coming because it was played on others before it got to me. It was a shock, but well-deserved. I’m kind of a prankster myself, so I can’t say it wasn’t deserved.”
Last year, Feldmann decided to play an April Fools’ trick on his daughters by telling them their “outside” dog could come and live inside the house, then telling them the dog had to go back outside.
The key to playing an April Fools’ joke with children is to do so before they go to school for the day, Feldmann said.
“You have to do it first thing in the morning,” he said.
From Karla Thompson, executive director of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce:
“One time in the office, we all got together and changed (Dyersville Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Jacque Rahe’s computer) language to Spanish. So whenever she typed, it went to Spanish. But first, she had to figure out why her mouse didn’t work because I think we took the batteries out. ... Whenever we have computer problems, we ask each other. We all kind of played dumb for a little bit, and then we had to help. She thought she had a virus. She just laughed.”
From Haley Brudi:
“As an April Fools’ Day prank, my sister, mom and I went to my cousin’s house late at night on March 31 to set up our prank. My cousin was at work and wouldn’t get home until late the next day. When we arrived at his house, we jumped out of the car, and we wrapped caution tape around his porch. Because of the caution tape, the mailman would not deliver his mail. Also, his elderly neighbor thought that he had died! She called her son, who then called his dad asking if he was OK.”
From Five Flags Center General Manager H.R. Cook:
“I have two daughters and a son, but every April Fools’ Day my eldest daughter is the target. ...
One year, she was probably 12 or 13 (years old), and I asked if her mom had told her (that) her sister was going to ‘smart camp’ for the summer. She asked, ‘What’s smart camp?’ I said, ‘It’s where you go and do math and history things, and there’s archery and swimming and horseback riding.’ The same day, I also told her her dog was chosen to be on the cover of Dogs Today magazine that’s sponsored by a big dog food company.
“She, unfortunately, went to school and told her teachers and classmates that her sister was going to ‘smart camp’ and her dog will be on the cover of ‘Dogs Today’ magazine.
“Her teachers had to call me and ask, ‘What’s this about her sister going to smart camp?’ But they all believed the dog made the cover of Dogs Today magazine.”
From Jeff Hefel, managing broker for Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors in Dubuque and Galena, Ill.:
“When I was president of the (East Central Iowa Association of Realtors), I did a monthly newsletter discussing topics of concern and upcoming events for the association of Realtors. In the April newsletter, I notified the membership that I was leaving real estate to tour the world with the Russian Unicycle Ballet. The entire letter was dedicated to the details of the tour and how it would cause me to miss upcoming events. It was all for fun, and I expected no one to take it seriously.
“However, the association office received at least one call asking who would be taking over as president when I left. Apparently, the call was made before the reader got to the last line, which was, of course, April Fools!”
From Tim Althaus, president of Family Beer & Liquor, East Dubuque, Ill.:
“Without question, our most popular April Fools’ prank using the Family Beer & Liquor Facebook page was when Bud Light Limearita was really popular. We basically did a post that said that their new flavor was Bud Light Bacon-a-Rita, and we had a couple of strips of bacon on the can. It was in 2017, and it had over 22,000 people reached by the post. People were calling here for it and were actually calling the local grocery stores to ask if they had it. That was our most-viral April Fools’ post.”