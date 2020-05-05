MANCHESTER, Iowa – The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce has launched a program offering free coaching for start-up businesses, business management coaching and roundtable business discussion opportunities.
Virtual Entrepreneur Lab is offered in partnership with the Rural Ideas Network, according to a press release. The network is a nonprofit organization that assists growth in rural communities.
The release states that the initiative will also provide professional development panels and a business accelerator program.
Contact Jessica Pape at macc@manchesteriowa.org or 563-927-4141 for more information.