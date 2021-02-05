DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The owners of a house valued at $200,000 could see their property tax bill increase by about $182 annually for the next two decades in order to cover construction costs for a proposed bridge from 12th to 13th avenues, according to recently released data.
However, City Administrator Mick Michel cautioned that those figures represent a worst-case scenario.
The proposed bridge would span the North Fork of the Maquoketa River and connect 12th and 13th avenues. With discussion of the proposal coming back to the forefront following project cost estimates materializing, City Council members are working to make sure the public knows what it could cost should it proceed without outside financial assistance.
City staff was tasked by the council to assemble a cost breakdown assuming that the new bridge project would cost $8 million and the city was awarded no grants.
The analysis includes a theoretical interest rate of 2.57% for the 20-year-bond that the city would need to obtain, but Michel noted the entire report was a conservative estimate, more or less painting a picture of the costliest scenario the city could encounter.
“Actually, the interest rates are a lot lower than that,” Michel said.
If bonded out for the total cost of the project, the estimated tax rate would come to roughly $1.67 for $1,000 in valuation for the first year, with an average of $1.61 over the life cycle.
Assuming residential property tax value, a house valued at $100,000 would be paying around $91 per year for the bridge, with a $200,000 house paying $182, documents show.
But if the estimates were calculated with a more realistic 4% growth rate per year instead of the 0.5% used, Michel said that would significantly reduce the $1.61-per-$1,000 figure.
If the $8 million bond was approved this year, it would be paid off around June 2042 and have a total cost of $10,273,375 when factoring in the interest payments.