LANCASTER, Wis. — A group of Lancaster organizations has launched a community initiative to bolster the area’s workforce and improve inclusivity for Spanish-speaking residents.
The Growing Lancaster initiative began earlier this year after leaders at Grant Regional Health Center and Amcor, a packaging company with a manufacturing site in Lancaster, discussed workforce shortages.
Grant Regional Health Center Marketing Director Rochelle Williams said that from these initial conversations, a committee of business, education and civic representatives was formed to seek ways of improving inclusivity for local Latino residents and strengthening the community workforce.
“We know there are Spanish speakers working in the area on farms and in some of our factories, but they’re not necessarily living in Lancaster,” Williams said. “The question is, what we can do to make Lancaster more welcoming and inviting?”
Southwest Wisconsin’s Hispanic and Latino population grew substantially in the past decade. The number of Hispanic or Latino residents in Grant County increased by 90.4% from 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
This summer, Growing Lancaster held a Latin-themed “Night on the Square” town celebration featuring Latin music, food and activities.
The group also is collaborating with Southwest Wisconsin Technical College to offer Spanish in the Workplace classes for area employees. Williams said 100 of Grant Regional Health Center’s 300 employees so far have completed a course, and Lancaster Mayor Stuart Harper said he looks forward to expanding the program to other area employers.
“I’m very much in favor of getting a new and diverse workforce in Lancaster,” he said. “We have a surplus of jobs and a shortage of employees right now, … and we’re trying to help (Spanish-speaking people) feel comfortable going to the businesses and living here in town.”
He said the city and Growing Lancaster also are working to translate pages on the city’s website into Spanish.
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Growing Lancaster will hold a focus group for local Latino residents to learn about the challenges and opportunities of living in Lancaster in areas such as home ownership and language barriers.
“We thought, ‘Who better to ask than the families that are living and working in our community?’” Williams said. “We hope to gain some better understanding and move into 2023 with some really good factual information about what we can do as a community.”
