Dubuque Community Schools leaders this week will begin offering at-home COVID-19 tests to sick students who might otherwise struggle to access them.
“Our ultimate goal is to keep kiddos home when they’re not feeling well but allowing them to return to their normal life as soon as is safely possible,” said Allie White, the district’s health services coordinator. “We’re excited to be able to bring that opportunity into our schools to be able to get them back a little bit sooner.”
Iowa Department of Education officials last week approved the district’s plan to distribute the at-home testing kits. The offering is aimed at helping students who face barriers to receiving a test, such as not having health insurance or a primary care provider or having transportation challenges, White said.
The kits will be offered to families as an option for students demonstrating COVID-19 symptoms. Students can take the saliva-based test at home and mail it via UPS to the State Hygienic Laboratory. Postage for the test kits is prepaid.
If a test comes back positive, the local public health department is notified and follows up with the family, White said. If the test is negative, the student can return to school.
“I’ve been told the turnaround time is three to five days,” White said.
The district currently has about 70 test kits available, with some at every building. White ordered 200 additional test kits this week and can request more as needed. She also noted that a majority of families are able to access COVID-19 tests, so the district should be able to meet the needs of students who require one.
While the district prioritizes connecting families with primary care providers, that is not always possible in the time frame children need those services when it comes to accessing a COVID-19 test, she said.
White noted that there are local community COVID-19 testing sites, but not all families can easily access them. District officials opted to work with the state to secure at-home kits, which are provided through the Test Iowa program at no cost to the district.
“We’re just hoping to use these to bridge that gap, to provide equal access to everyone,” White said, noting that a majority of the district’s families are able to access tests in the community. “We don’t want kids staying home for two weeks at a time because they don’t have access to a test.”
She noted that the district would have to meet additional requirements to administer tests at school, so the at-home tests allowed officials to more quickly start offering them.
Ed Glaser, principal of Audubon Elementary School in Dubuque, said any steps the district can take to help remove barriers families face ultimately helps students and hopefully gets them back in school more quickly if they do not have COVID-19.
“If we can provide our community with an extra layer of … security and maybe confidence, knowing, OK, it’s not COVID, I think that really helps our mentality getting through cold and flu season,” He said. “And ultimately, it’s very important that we have kids in school for every minute of the school year that we can. The minutes really do matter.”