As a new brain health retreat room opens at one of Dubuque’s public schools, officials at schools where such rooms have been operating report positive outcomes from the spaces.

Dubuque Community School District’s Alta Vista Campus launched its brain health retreat room earlier this month, where students can come for short periods during the school day to meet with a supportive staff member as they process emotions and stressful situations.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.