As a new brain health retreat room opens at one of Dubuque’s public schools, officials at schools where such rooms have been operating report positive outcomes from the spaces.
Dubuque Community School District’s Alta Vista Campus launched its brain health retreat room earlier this month, where students can come for short periods during the school day to meet with a supportive staff member as they process emotions and stressful situations.
“The brain health room is a much-needed area for students to decompress, center themselves, receive support and know there’s a go-to person who’s always going to be in their corner,” said Eddie Santiago, administrator of the Alta Vista Campus. “Some of the staff were in tears of excitement of what it meant for our kids.”
In the past year, several other local schools have opened brain health retreat rooms of their own, including ones at Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools that opened in early 2022 and have seen more than 7,000 visits, according to district data.
While schools have made some tweaks to the rooms’ operating model over the past year to ensure they are being properly utilized, staff agree that the spaces have been a positive addition for students.
“In a world that never stops, this is a place where people can stop and take a breath,” said Molly Menster, brain health liaison at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque.
A place to refocus
Local nonprofit Brain Health Now has designed and funded brain health retreat rooms at Senior, Hempstead, Alta Vista, Wahlert, Southwestern Wisconsin High School and Potosi (Wis.) High School, according to founder Debi Butler.
Other community organizations, including Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region, have helped fund related expenses for some of the rooms, including salaries for full-time brain health liaisons who staff the rooms in most schools.
Butler said Brain Health Now has committed to opening a room in Ottumwa, Iowa, and is in conversations with staff at a school in Ames, Iowa, as well.
“Teenagers now are really experiencing a lot of high anxiety … and we just can’t get enough testimonials from students and staff saying that these rooms have really helped them throughout the day,” she said.
According to Dubuque Community School District data, the brain health retreat rooms at Senior and Hempstead recorded a total of 7,292 visits from 3,019 students between February 2022 and March 2023. Shirley Horstman, the district’s director of student services, said students who visited the brain health retreat rooms during both the 2021-2022 school year and the 2022-2023 school year could be counted twice in the total number of students.
She said students’ visits to the rooms are intended to be a “quick intervention” and are limited, in most cases, to no more than 15 or 20 minutes.
“The purpose of the room is for students to come in and de-escalate,” she said. “If they’re angry about something or really anxious about something, it’s designed for them to come and work with the brain health liaison on strategies to calm themselves and self-regulate, or go to a certain part of the room and just sit.”
At Southwestern High School, staffing duties for the brain health retreat room are split between counselor Angela Bibb, the elementary school counselor and a social worker, as hiring a full-time liaison is not financially feasible for the district, said Bibb. She said the room has seen 637 student visits since it opened in September.
“I think our students’ brain health needs have definitely increased since (the) COVID-19 (pandemic), so a quiet space where they can come and get themselves back on track and refocused has been very beneficial,” she said.
Making adjustments
Menster said Wahlert’s brain health retreat room saw high student traffic when it opened in fall 2022, as students were curious about the new offering.
Certain adjustments were made at the start of the second semester, including reducing the amount of time a student can spend in the room from 30 to 15 minutes. Now, she sees an average of 17 students per day, about half the number she was seeing in the fall, which she feels is a more manageable level for the room.
“I definitely have students who are having self-regulation issues, when they’re hit by tears for some reason, or they’re super frustrated, or they can’t concentrate, and they’re coming (to the room) in order to pass through that moment,” Menster said. “And then I have people who just touch base with me once a day or a couple times a week.”
Menster said enforcing the rules of the room, particularly the time limit, can be “an ongoing struggle” with certain students who don’t want to return to class. However, she emphasized that there are always students who seek ways to skip class, and that brain health retreat rooms did not create that issue.
Kristin Nolen, brain health liaison at Senior, said the vast majority of students who visit Senior’s brain health retreat room respect the boundaries for its usage.
“They know that it’s not just a hang-out place to come down and waste time,” she said. “They want this to stick around and be something they can use, so they follow the rules, and they don’t abuse it.”
She said about 20 to 30 students per day visit the room. Upon entering and leaving, they are asked to describe their feelings and mood on a scale of 1 to 5.
Dubuque Community Schools data shows that the most common levels at which students identify upon entering are level 3 — “worried, distracted or frustrated” — and level 4 — “scared, upset and anxious.” When leaving the room, the most common levels are level 1 — “content, calm and focused” — and level 2 — “OK, happy and energetic.”
Horstman noted some students need additional help beyond what the rooms can provide. In those situations, brain health liaisons refer students to additional resources, from a school counselor to outside community organizations, or connect with parents to discuss next steps.
The Dubuque school district does not keep data on how the arrival of the brain health rooms might have impacted the number of school counselor visits from high school students, but Dan Powers, school counselor at Senior, said he feels the rooms have helped his office serve students more effectively.
Powers said high school counselors provide services in three separate domains — personal/social, academic, and career/future planning. He described the brain health retreat room as “an extension” of the counseling office’s work, noting that counseling staff collaborate with Nolen to ensure students get the services that are best for them.
“Having this additional support in the personal/social realm helps us balance our attention more evenly across the areas we serve,” he said. “I think students are able to get what they need more efficiently than they did before having the retreat rooms.”
