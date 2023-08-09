Family Beer & Liquor Store
East Dubuque City Council members this week approved a rezoning request for the property at 20170 U.S. Highway 20, a 1-acre lot adjacent to Family Beer & Liquor. On the parcel, seen to the right of the store in this photo, property owners Tim and Mary Althaus propose to develop a facility to be leased for usage by a recreational cannabis dispensary.

 Dave Kettering

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members on Monday voted to rezone a property in the city, clearing the way for the property owner to potentially redevelop and lease it to a cannabis dispensary.

Council members voted, 4-1, to rezone a 1.04-acre residential property at 20170 U.S. 20 to commercial. Council Member Jean Robey cast the dissenting vote, with Council Member Jeff Burgmeier absent.

