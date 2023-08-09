East Dubuque City Council members this week approved a rezoning request for the property at 20170 U.S. Highway 20, a 1-acre lot adjacent to Family Beer & Liquor. On the parcel, seen to the right of the store in this photo, property owners Tim and Mary Althaus propose to develop a facility to be leased for usage by a recreational cannabis dispensary.
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members on Monday voted to rezone a property in the city, clearing the way for the property owner to potentially redevelop and lease it to a cannabis dispensary.
Council members voted, 4-1, to rezone a 1.04-acre residential property at 20170 U.S. 20 to commercial. Council Member Jean Robey cast the dissenting vote, with Council Member Jeff Burgmeier absent.
The parcel is owned by Iron Paw Properties LLC, run by Tim and Mary Althaus, who also own the adjacent business, Family Beer & Liquor. The couple sought to rezone the property from residential to commercial use for development that could include a recreational cannabis dispensary.
Last week, the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals voted, 5-0, with board member David Kale absent, to approve the rezoning application.
“I do think that it will be a good tax generator for the city if we can develop a business on that property,” Tim Althaus told City Council members during their meeting.
After the meeting, Althaus said the parcel housed a motel and was zoned as commercial for decades before becoming a single family home and being rezoned to residential.
Iron Paw Properties purchased the parcel about four years ago. Recently, the couple was contacted by recreational cannabis company nuEra, which operates six medical and adult use cannabis dispensaries in Illinois and proposed to lease the parcel at 20170 U.S. 20 from Iron Paw Properties to open another dispensary there.
“I have been very forthcoming with the fact that we were approached by a recreational cannabis dispensary about possibly leasing that property from us for a recreational dispensary, (but) nothing could proceed without the zoning change, which will now allow that process to begin,” he said. “There are approvals from the city and the state before (the business) can happen.”
Several nearby residents submitted a petition expressing their opposition to a commercial development on the property and spoke at last week’s Zoning Board of Appeals meeting, sharing concerns about increased traffic and safety issues as well as potential negative impacts on property values and quality of life. None spoke at the City Council meeting Monday.
After the meeting, Robey declined to comment on why she voted against the rezoning.
Althaus said the future of the single-family home on the property is still to be determined. A new structure would need to be constructed for any leasing purposes.
A dispensary at the U.S. 20 site would mark the third such business either in operation or planned to open in the city.
The Dispensary East Dubuque opened in May 2021 at 1709 Illinois 35 N., and in July 2022, the council approved a special use permit for Portland, Ore.-based UHCC Inc. to construct an adult-use cannabis dispensary at 69 and 79 Sinsinawa Ave.
Dave Sendt and his wife, Janie, run Janvie Properties, which owns the buildings at 69 and 79 Sinsinawa. UHCC, which will do business as Bridge City Collective, is leasing the site from Janvie Properties.
David Alport, Illinois president for Bridge City Collective, told the Telegraph Herald that the project is “moving right along.”
“We’d like to have (the dispensary) open ideally before the end of the year, and maybe sooner, dependent on the construction (timeline),” he said. “We’re very excited to be a part of the community there, and we’ve got some fun stuff up our sleeves. We’re going to be honoring the history there and engaging in the community.”
The city’s code currently sets the minimum distance between licensed dispensaries at 5,000 feet, which the council reduced from the original 15,000 feet in December 2021. The newly proposed location along U.S. 20 is more than a mile from The Dispensary East Dubuque and the planned dispensary on Sinsinawa Avenue.