Fresh food for students, women’s hygiene products and child care programming are a few of the initiatives for which the City of Dubuque recently approved funding.
Dubuque City Council members approved $100,000 in grants for local nonprofits as part of the purchase of services grant competition for the fiscal year 2022 budget. The six recipients of the latest round of funding will partner with the city to provide services and programming that advance city goals and priorities.
Recipients were chosen by the city’s Community Development Advisory Commission from 14 applications.
While some of the recipients previously were awarded city grants, including Convivium Urban Farmstead and Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA, new nonprofits also were selected to receive funds.
The Red Basket Project, which provides feminine hygiene products to low-income women, received $12,625 to purchase supplies. Beth Gilbreath, co-founder and president of the nonprofit, said the grant will allow the organization to purchase enough supplies to provide support for 350 women for a year.
“We began the organization with the very basic idea of ensuring that everybody has equal access to manage their periods with safety and with dignity,” Gilbreath said. “Period poverty in our community is a significant issue.”
Project Rooted, an organization devoted to exposing young students to fresh, nutritious foods, received $2,375 from the city.
Whitney Sanger, president of the organization, said the funds will be used to build market stands to be distributed to schools, which can use them to store and distribute produce to students. The “rooted pantries” will be designed to attract students to try nutritional foods.
“It will be food shelving that should make kids feel good about grabbing the foods that they are getting,” Sanger said. “We want it to feel like a mini farmers market.”
Sanger said the food in the pantries will be paid for by Project Rooted. She said the organization is in the midst of planning the schools in which the pantries will be located to ensure one is in place by the start of the fall semester.
The Marita Theisen Childcare Center, part of Steeple Square on East 15th Street, received $10,000 from the city to improve education and programming.
Center President Judy Wolf said the money will go toward developing programming for the center’s new outdoor learning area, which is expected to be completed by August. The grant also requires the organization to work toward increasing wages for employees.
“What’s important to us is being able to provide affordable, safe child care for people that struggle with getting their children to a nearby child care center,” Wolf said.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment also received $25,000 for before-school programming.