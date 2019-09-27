LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster resident Katie Reuter readily admits that 2019 has been an extremely difficult year.
In February, her son, Jack, was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The original shock of the diagnosis, coupled with the ongoing strain of treatment, has taken an emotional toll on her family.
However, a recent outpouring of support from the community’s volunteer fire department reassured Reuter that there is plenty of good in the world — and she doesn’t have to look far to find it.
“It goes to show that, in small towns, people are willing to help and they are really there for you, especially when you need it most,” she said.
Ten members of the Lancaster Fire Department showed up at Reuter’s home this week. The crew spent about three hours gutting the bedrooms of Reuter’s two children: Jack and his little sister, Lillie.
The work paves the way for an upcoming project by the nonprofit group Special Spaces, which will conduct a full remodel of Jack’s room during the weekend of Oct. 19.
Reuter explained that she wanted to “gut” her children’s rooms before the remodel took place. However, she was running out of time to do so. The family will remodel Lillie’s room.
She sent messages to a few close friends in hopes of getting a bit of help on the project. One of these friends was Stephanie Moore, a dispatcher with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and a volunteer with Lancaster Emergency Medical Services.
Moore passed the message along to her husband, Derek, who is a volunteer firefighter, and he alerted Fire Chief Steve Braun that Reuter was in need of some assistance.
At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Braun sent a text message to his fellow volunteers through the fire department’s alert system. Nearly a dozen showed up at Reuter’s doorstep two hours later, eager to help out in whatever way they could.
“I’m not surprised by the response,” Braun said. “This is a phenomenal group of volunteers — people who are community-minded and want to make a difference. I knew we would have a good-sized group.”
The group of volunteers spent about three hours working on the children’s bedrooms. The group moved around furniture, removed old lathe and plaster from the walls and tore up carpeting.
“It was hot and sweaty work,” Reuter recalled. “There was dust and plaster everywhere.”
Reuter said the hard work paid off. She can cross an overwhelming task off of her to-do-list, and Jack’s room is ready for next month’s remodel.
Meanwhile, the family can focus more on Jack’s recovery and less on work around the house.
Reuter said her son is now in the “active” stage of chemotherapy treatment. Treatments for Jack’s cancer, including the maintenance stage, will continue until the summer of 2022.
She said her son has shown impressive perseverance throughout the process.
“He is sick and tired and weak, and it has affected his muscles and nerves some,” said Reuter. “But he has kept a really positive attitude.”