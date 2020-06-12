Officials won’t announce the fate of the 2020 Dubuque County Fair today after all.
Earlier this week, fairgrounds General Manager Kevin Kotz said he intended to announce an update on the annual event today. This year’s fair is slated for July 28 to Aug. 2.
But he told the Telegraph Herald on Thursday that the fair Board of Directors “had several things come up” and will meet again on Tuesday, June 16. The plan now is for a final decision to be released by the end of next week.
“We’re just making sure that we’re doing everything right, for both the people that come to the fair and for the fair itself,” Kotz said.
The Iowa State Fair was canceled on Wednesday due to concerns related to COVID-19. Additionally, four counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area have canceled their fairs — Crawford County and Grant County, Wis.; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Clayton County, Iowa.