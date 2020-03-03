A Dubuque man is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a girl younger than 12.
Christopher W. Stechman, 44, of 2511 Windsor Ave., was arrested at about 4:35 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Digital Drive on warrants charging assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, indecent contact with a child and enticing a minor younger than 13. He has a hearing in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County set for today.
Court documents obtained Monday state that Dubuque police were called to a local elementary school on Jan. 31 after a student reported that one of her friends said she was sexually abused. Police then spoke with the girl, who reported being sexually abused in a Dubuque residence.
During an interview at a child protection center on Feb. 11, the girl reported multiple incidents of sexual abuse by Stechman, whom she knew.
The girl’s mother was interviewed by police on Feb. 25, and an arrest warrant was issued for Stechman on Friday.