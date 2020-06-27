Dalzell Field got a little greener Saturday as graduates of Hempstead High School in Dubuque took over the field in green caps and gowns for their graduation ceremony.
Families observed social distancing requirements and spread out across the stadium under the hot sun to watch the festivities.
Hempstead Principal Lee Kolker told attendees that there would be no physical contact in the form of hugs or handshakes when graduates crossed the stage.
However, he said he would make an exception to attempt one hug, as his son, Jack Kolker, was among the graduates.
"You've been able to avoid me for four years, but you're not going to avoid me today," Kolker joked as he stood at the podium.
As the graduates gathered one last time as students, the Telegraph Herald asked them what they hope their lives will look like in 10 years.
- "I hope to be working in a hospital as a nurse, spending time with friends and family, and having a good time." -- Aaliyah Waggoner
- "Hopefully, I'll be working as an art teacher. I've always liked art and want to make a career out of it." -- Addie Spahn
- "I want to be working with people with behavioral disorders as a counselor." -- Adria Schumacher
- "I'll hopefully be working in some sort of mechanical field. That's all I know how to do." -- Niklas Smith
- "I want to be managing my own hair salon. I've always loved to braid hair, and I used to give my dolls hair cuts. As I got older, my friends starting asking me to give them hair cuts." -- Elizabeth Blosch
- "I'll be done with college and hopefully will have a good career and will probably be aiming to start a family." -- Natalie Onderick
- "I want to be working at a hospital as a nurse helping people." -- Anexia Lemke
- "I'll be making the military my career, so that's what I'll do. I've always wanted to serve my country, even as a little kid." -- Keegan Spahn
- "Hopefully, I'll be starting a career in whatever I choose. I haven't decided what that is yet." -- Micah Williams
- "What will I be, 27? I want to be having a good time in 10 years. I'll be thriving when I'm 27." -- Sydney Paulsen