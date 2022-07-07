MANCHESTER, Iowa — After decades of here-and-there repairs, the Iowa Department of Transportation is set to completely rebuild a stretch of state highway north of Manchester.
Iowa 13 will undergo a complete reconstruction in 2024 from Honey Creek, just north of Delaware County D13, to just south of Iowa 3.
Sam Shea, district transportation planner for the DOT, said that since the original construction of the highway in the 1930s, the DOT has come back on three occasions for large-scale repairs. But at this point, Shea said, it just makes more sense to start from square one.
“We widened it a little bit, added shoulders, things like that, but you can still see that original base. The lanes were only 8-and-a-half feet wide compared to the 12-foot-wide lanes we have today,” Shea said. “We’re going to tear this thing all the way down to the dirt.”
Aside from widening the lanes, Shea said the project will add a total of 10 feet on the shoulders, 6 of which will be paved and 4 will be granular. This also will make the highway more friendly to cyclists.
During that period in the 1930s, the standard methodology was to grade the ground smooth and then simply add concrete, giving moisture and rain nowhere to go. As a result, the highway often is subject to frost boils in the winter and pavement blowup in the summer.
To combat this, Shea said, the DOT will add drainable subbases and longitudinal sub drains, among other features, that will bring this stretch up to current highway standards. The new pavement also should make for easier maintenance, with slopes to improve drainage and updated guardrails to meet current safety standards.
Once finished, the project will be a substantial improvement, but getting to that point will come with a hefty dose of inconvenience.
“We’re planning for the entire construction season,” Shea said, adding that that will be as soon as they can get out there in April or May 2024 until around November.
When the project gets underway, the DOT will detour traffic via U.S. 20, Iowa 38 and Iowa 3, but Shea said locals will have access to their properties. To help ease some of the confusion, the DOT has held several public meetings.
After gathering input from area residents, Shea said, there haven’t been very many complaints.
“Mostly folks are supportive of the project,” he said, adding that with the widening of the road, the DOT will need to acquire property, which really has been the only concern officials have heard of so far. “Those folks are concerned about their property and how much we’re going to need. That’s understandable. Our right-of-way office is going to start working with them to make sure we make the best use of the land and that they are properly compensated.”
Bid letting for the project is set to occur in October, and the estimated cost of the project is $25.3 million.
