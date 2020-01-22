SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Fold Calendar Craft, 4:15 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Make and decorate a hand calendar to mark important dates. For those in grades 1-5.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Kindergarten Visit Days, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program, 2160 Rosedale Ave. St. Anthony Elementary School and Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion program will host visit days for pre-kindergarten students.
Thursday
Fold Calendar Craft, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Make and decorate a hand calendar where to mark important dates. For those in grades 1-5.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo and line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
LITERARY ARTS
Thursday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather-related cancellation, Story Time also will be cancelled. For ages 3-5.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Dubuque Chorale Invitation, 7-9 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. The chorale is welcoming new voices who wish to perform in Great Innovators, the Dubuque Chorale’s spring concert.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh-in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Thursday
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult LGBTQ+ Group, 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and/or queer.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque. A 12-step program for people who want to stop their addictive sexual behavior. Details: 563-663-6701 or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com All inquiries are anonymous.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday
Chicken Night, 5 p.m., Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. The cost is $11 for a four-piece and $9 for a two-piece meal. Proceeds to benefit Make-A-Wish.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Lunch & Learn: Garden Terminology, noon, Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. During this free event, Convivium’s farm manager will shed some light on some of gardening’s most pertinent vocabulary. No registration required.
Tri-State Postage Stamp Club meeting, 7 p.m., Oky-Doky Food Mart/A&W, 250 W. First St. Monthly meeting, guests welcome.
Winter Soups & Stews, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Participants will make a loaded baked potato soup, a wild rice and vegetable soup, and a beef stew.
Thursday
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Polish Pierogi, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Learn to make this Polish dumpling from a woman who will share methods and secrets she learned growing up in Poland. Participants will receive samples during class and take home recipes.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.