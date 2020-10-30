News in your town

Area investors eye Bellevue as next major riverside resort

Cascade library project process to resume in November

1 hurt in rollover crash in Lafayette County

Guttenberg City Hall closing to public due to increased COVID-19 cases in area

Fire destroys apartment, causes $100,000 in damage, displaces residents in Cascade

Authorities: 1 arrested for Delaware County attack that broke man's ankle

108 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 2 deaths and 71 more cases in Grant County

After cost-cutting, Platteville faces smaller tax increase in 2021

SW Wisconsin school district to move to virtual learning for week after Thanksgiving

From student conferences to class projects, local schools adapting to stay in touch with parents during pandemic

Weekend Buzz: Local events to check out this weekend

Guttenberg City Hall closing to public due to increased COVID-19 cases in area

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Authorities: 1 arrested for Delaware County attack that broke man's ankle

103 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours; 22 more in Jackson Co., 21 in Jones Co.

SW Wisconsin school district to move to virtual learning for week after Thanksgiving