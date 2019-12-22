Dubuque native named head volleyball coach at Ole Miss

A Dubuque native has been named head volleyball coach at Ole Miss.
Kayla Banwarth, a 2007 graduate of Wahlert Catholic High School, was announced as the Rebels’ head coach Saturday by athletics director Keith Carter, according to a press release issued by the university.
The release states that Banwarth becomes the eighth head coach in the program’s history. She replaces Steven McRoberts, who parted ways with Ole Miss earlier this month after six seasons.
McRoberts' team finished 14-15 in 2019 after a 12-game losing streak.
Banwarth starred at Wahlert, the University of Nebraska and internationally for Team USA. She spent the previous three seasons as an assistant at Nebraska.
As a player and assistant coach at Nebraska, Banwarth helped lead the Cornhuskers to three Final Four appearances and a national title. She earned a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2016 Olympic games.
In the release, Banwarth stated “I’m honored to be chosen as the next head coach for the Ole Miss volleyball program. I look forward to being a part of the Rebel family and am excited to lead the volleyball team as we work to build a tradition of success.”