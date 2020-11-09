PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – Authorities have arrested four people accused of operating a ring that conducted burglaries and thefts in northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.
Christopher L. Marshall, 41, and Emily J. Eastman, 22, both of Prairie du Chien, and Bryce A. Benson, 24, and Tyler D. Peregrin, 22, both of La Crosse, were arrested on various charges, according to a press release from the Prairie du Chien Police Department.
The release states that Marshall faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felony bail jumping, burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, numerous counts of theft and one count of mistreatment of animals. Benson faces four counts of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, 11 counts of theft, possession of stolen property, felony bail jumping, burglary and theft of a firearm. Peregrin faces 11 counts of theft, possession of stolen property, felony bail jumping, and five counts of passenger in a stolen vehicle. Eastman faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, party to a crime-theft, and passenger in a stolen vehicle.
Eastman was released on bond while Marshall, Benson and Peregrin are currently being held in the Crawford County Jail.
The release states that the arrests follow a series of reported thefts that involved bicycles, firearms, vehicles, burglaries and thefts from motor vehicles that were investigated by authorities in Clayton and Allamakee counties in Iowa and authorities in Crawford and La Crosse counties in Wisconsin.
Authorities used search warrants at residences in La Crosse, Prairie du Chien and the Township of Bridgeport during their investigation, as well as video and physical evidence and witness statements.
“It is suspected that these individuals were under the influence of controlled substances while conducting these crimes,” according to the release.
The release states that the investigation continues and additional charges could occur.