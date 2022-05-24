EPWORTH, Iowa — A high school career marked with significant highs and lows taught Shelby Krogman to live her life without regrets.
In her four years at Western Dubuque High School, Shelby navigated multiple school years disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which also led to the death of her father. Still, the Dyersville resident found a career path that excites her, got involved on campus and recently was named her school’s prom queen.
“You’ve got to live to the fullest,” Shelby said. “My dad always did. And you’ve got to live with love.”
Shelby was one of 210 students recognized at Western Dubuque High School’s graduation ceremony Sunday. She is excited as she looks toward her future.
“I’m ready for this next step,” she said. “I know I’m going to learn a lot.”
Shelby started high school unsure of her place but soon started to build friendships and find activities she enjoyed. The end of her sophomore year was disrupted, however, when Iowa schools shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That summer, looking for a way to get out of the house, she took a job at MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center, where she continues to work as a dietary aide.
“If it wasn’t for COVID, I wouldn’t have this job right now, and I love my job,” said Shelby, who plans to study nursing at Northeast Iowa Community College.
In the fall of Shelby’s junior year, her father got COVID-19. One morning, he was struggling to breathe, and Shelby’s mother took him to an emergency room in Dubuque. He died at the hospital.
Shelby ended up missing more than a month of school after she, too, caught COVID-19. When she returned, her teachers supported her and helped her catch up.
“I stayed after school so many times, and they would help me,” Shelby said. “The counselors were really a big help, too. They always knew what to say.”
Shelby’s family also came together after his death.
“We made sure we still made that connection,” she said.
In her senior year, Shelby made a new group of friends and ran her last high school track season. She capped off the year by being named prom queen.
“It was really exciting,” Shelby said. “I didn’t realize how much I make an impact on people.”
Teacher Lisa Berger was particularly influential in Shelby’s high school years. Shelby said she can go to Berger if she ever needs to talk about something.
Berger said that even with the challenges that Shelby dealt with, she has come into her own and is confident in who she is.
“Shelby has not given (those challenges) any weight in her not achieving what she’s wanted to achieve,” Berger said. “She hasn’t let it get in her way. She hasn’t let it hold her back. She’s even more determined to live with no regrets.”
