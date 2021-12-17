Local law enforcement and school officials are responding to social media posts referencing school shootings and asking parents to discuss similar posts with their children.
According to an online announcement Thursday by the Prairie du Chien (Wis) Police Department, nationally trending posts on the social media platform TikTok have been referring to “a threat of school safety” today, Dec. 17.
“The posts did not originate in the Prairie du Chien area and, at this point, do not have any specific references to the Prairie du Chien School District,” the post states.
The announcement states that Prairie du Chien police have been in communication with school district officials to ensure student and staff safety.
“We would like to ask parents to have conversations with their children about approved social media platforms, appropriate use of those social media platforms and reporting concerning content to their parents immediately when/if it happens,” the post states.
Thursday afternoon, Central Community School District in Iowa, Andrew (Iowa) Community School and the Stockton, Ill., school district also were among those making related announcements.
“The general threat toward all U.S. schools declares Friday, Dec. 17, as ‘American School Shooting Day,’” the Central announcement states. “At this time, law enforcement has not acquired any evidence that would deem these threats as credible in our area.”
The Stockton district echoed that, saying there was no evidence of a threat in the Stockton area.