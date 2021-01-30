Terry Behnke, of Benton, Wis., started fishing with his dad when he was five years old.
Now 32, he says fishing is “kind of an addiction.” He particularly looks forward to this time of year, when he can haul his gear out onto frozen ponds and streams.
“I enjoy fishing in the summer, but I don’t enjoy the heat,” Behnke said. “I wait for ice fishing all year long.”
Behnke is among local anglers who enjoy the tri-state area’s ice-fishing opportunities once conditions are right. For local ice-fishing enthusiasts, the activity offers a unique twist on a typical summer pastime.
“Something about being out on the ice is relaxing,” Behnke said. “I usually go out with a couple buddies once a week, just for the camaraderie and stuff.”
While Behnke tries to ice fish every weekend, he also plans an annual trip with several friends and enjoys taking his son, Jacob, 13, and his daughter, Kahli, 5, out on frozen lakes.
How long any of these fishing excursions lasts depends solely on how many fish are biting, Behnke said.
“If the fish are biting, we might meet at 6:30 in the morning and won’t come off until dark,” he said. “Some guys only go for an hour or two, to balance their home life with fishing.”
While the ice-fishing season typically starts in early December, it took a little longer this year for the right weather to set in, Iowa Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist Scott Gritters said. Anglers don’t need a special license to ice fish but do need to make sure their current license is up to date, he said.
Good spots for ice fishing in the Dubuque area include Ice Harbor and Mud Lake, Gritters said. Fish from the Mississippi River tend to gather in those areas during the winter, and anglers can find bluegills, crappies and yellow perch.
Logan Siegert, of Key West, has been ice-fishing for the past several years. He said the activity is particularly appealing because he doesn’t have a boat. Ice fishing allows him to scope out new places to fish without requiring him to go out on the water.
Siegert has accumulated a variety of ice-fishing equipment over the years. In addition to shorter poles, he also uses a tip-up device, which raises a flag when a fish bites so anglers know to bring up the line.
He recently invested in a single-person fishing shack, as his old, multi-person one was too heavy to carry on his own.
“Usually, myself, I can withstand 20 to 25 degrees,” he said. “If it’s any colder than that, I’ll probably bring my shack.”
Siegert also started his own Facebook page for fellow anglers called “Sink or Swim Fishing,” where he posts about his own catches and fishing memes.
“I wanted to be a famous YouTube star, but the likeliness of that happening is low, so I started off with a Facebook page,” he said.
Gritters said he anticipates ice fishing’s popularity will follow the trajectory of other outdoor opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because people can social distance outdoors, recreational activities have “skyrocketed,” he said.
“To a lot of us, this is a neat thing,” Gritters said. “It’s refreshing to see a lot of people going back to the basic of what is fun.”