Police said an intoxicated driver drove through a retaining wall early Monday in Dubuque, causing $100,000 worth of damage.
Allen L. Sawvell, 50, of Bellevue, Iowa, was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Rush Street on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Dubuque police said Sawvell reported possible minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital.
Sawvell was driving east on Rush Street approaching Villa Street at 1:28 a.m. when the driver failed to make a turn and struck the limestone wall.
Sawvell also was cited with failure to maintain control and striking fixtures on a highway.
