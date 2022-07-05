Police said an intoxicated driver drove through a retaining wall early Monday in Dubuque, causing $100,000 worth of damage.

Allen L. Sawvell, 50, of Bellevue, Iowa, was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Rush Street on a charge of operating while intoxicated.

Dubuque police said Sawvell reported possible minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital.

Sawvell was driving east on Rush Street approaching Villa Street at 1:28 a.m. when the driver failed to make a turn and struck the limestone wall.

Sawvell also was cited with failure to maintain control and striking fixtures on a highway.