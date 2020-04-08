Five local Iowa communities received Tree City USA awards.
Dubuque, Hopkinton, Luxemburg, Manchester and Maquoketa received the awards, which are presented at the annual Urban Forestry Awards luncheon, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The awards are presented on behalf of the Arbor Day Foundation and the DNR.
Qualifying communities must have either a city forester or active tree board, have a tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per capita annually on a forestry program and have a tree planting and maintenance plan.
Additionally, Clarke University received a Tree Campus USA Award for its tree program.