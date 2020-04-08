Five local Iowa communities received Tree City USA awards.

Dubuque, Hopkinton, Luxemburg, Manchester and Maquoketa received the awards, which are presented at the annual Urban Forestry Awards luncheon, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The awards are presented on behalf of the Arbor Day Foundation and the DNR.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Qualifying communities must have either a city forester or active tree board, have a tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per capita annually on a forestry program and have a tree planting and maintenance plan.

Additionally, Clarke University received a Tree Campus USA Award for its tree program.

Tags