A new entity has been awarded grant funding to carry on early childhood education services in Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson Counties.
Hawkeye Area Community Action Program will take over the local Head Start program on Oct. 1, according to a press release issued by the organization. HACAP also has been awarded $2.26 million to sponsor the program in 2021.
Head Start aims to increase the school readiness of young children in low-income families. The state of the program in Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties has recently been in a state of uncertainty, however.
In August 2019, Operation: New View Community Action Agency transferred operation of the local Head Start program to Community Development Institute, a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services contractor tasked with running the program until a new sponsor could be found.
HACAP already serves children and families through Head Start programs in Benton, Linn, Johnson, Jones, Iowa and Washington counties, according to the press release.