The case has been dismissed against a Dubuque man accused of stabbing a dog with a box cutter.
Kameron A. Walker, 19, previously was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with animal abuse. The charge was dismissed Thursday.
Assistant County Attorney Sharon Hallstoos filed the motion seeking the dismissal of the case.
"Based on the video surveillance of the incident which was only made recently available, the state will be unable to reach its burden of proof," the motion states.
Court documents state that police responded to the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue on July 6 for a report of a disturbance involving a group of people.
A 17-year-old reported that he was playing basketball at Audubon Elementary School when he was approached by a man, later identified as Walker, who asked for marijuana. When the teen said he didn't have any, a disturbance ensued.
"(The 17-year-old) stated the man became upset and grabbed a black-and-red box cutter from his pocket and held it in a threatening manner by his side," documents state. "(The teen) stated the man stabbed his dog for an unknown reason before fleeing (the scene)."
The dog sustained a cut to the side of its forehead, documents state.
Walker told police that he approached the group to make friends, and he pulled out the box cutter to defend himself after the group started walking toward him. Walker also reported stabbing the dog after the kids "sent (the dog) at him," documents state.