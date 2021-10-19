Sorry, an error occurred.
Marquette Catholic High School will hold its annual community service day on Thursday, Oct. 28, and community members seeking assistance with projects are encouraged to reach out.
During Make a Difference Day, student groups and staff chaperones will complete service projects within southern Dubuque County and the greater Jackson County area.
Citizens and nonprofit organizations seeking assistance with jobs such as yard work and outdoor cleaning should contact Kari Moore at 563-872-3356 by Thursday, Oct. 21.