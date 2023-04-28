A Dubuque man who was accused of repeatedly firing a gun into the air has pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge.
Ivan J. Berry, 39, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa to a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Magistrate Judge Mark Roberts filed documents recommending that the plea be accepted.
Federal court documents state that Berry faces a possible sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.
State court documents state that Dubuque police were told Oct. 26 that a man later identified as Berry was outside his residence and had fired four or five gunshots into the air.
After further investigation, police were granted and executed a search warrant at Berry’s residence on Oct. 27. They found a pistol “concealed below a panel under the kitchen sink,” documents state.
State-level charges against Berry were dismissed after the federal indictment was filed in January.
State court documents state that Berry is not allowed to possess firearms after being convicted in March 2021 in Dubuque County of charges that included possession of contraband in a correctional institution, a felony.
Federal court documents state that Berry also was convicted in February 2022 in Black Hawk County of possession of contraband in a correctional institution.