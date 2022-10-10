Police said a man arrested in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in Dubuque kept a sawed-off shotgun in his home.
Tristen M. Smith, 19, of 1273 1/2 Bluff St., was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of second-degree attempted burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, as well as warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and seven counts of probation violation.
Court documents state that police officers investigating three vehicle burglaries occurring over the weekend in Dubuque executed a search warrant at about 9 a.m. Sunday at Smith’s residence.
Smith was located in the attic of the residence along with “a large number of stolen property” items, including gift cards, driver’s licenses, debit cards and Social Security cards, documents state.
Officers also located a sawed-off, 12-gauge shotgun and drug paraphernalia, documents state.
Smith also is accused of attempting to break into a home on Windsor Avenue in October 2021. A warrant for Smith's arrest in connection with that incident was issued Sept. 30.
Smith had been placed in the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. in January as a result of a violation of his probation following previous drug and burglary convictions. Court documents state that he left the facility and didn't return as required on July 1.