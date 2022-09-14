GALENA, Ill. — After bids for a citywide security camera program exceeded the amount budgeted, Galena officials will return to working with a local energy cooperative with which they originally contracted to install the cameras.
City Council members this week voted unanimously to reject all bids for a program that would bring cameras to six locations around the city.
“The two bids that we got were over $100,000 (over the budgeted amount), and … I just felt that that’s way too much money,” said Council Member Jerry Westemeier, who helped review the bids with Council Member Katie Wienen, Police Chief Eric Hefel and City Administrator Mark Moran.
Council members voted this spring to include $100,000 for the first phase of a citywide camera program in the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. Camera hubs are to be installed at the intersections of U.S. 20 with Franklin Street and with Industrial Drive, the intersections of Main Street with Meeker Street and with Franklin Street and on the north and south ends of Main Street.
In June, council members approved a contract with Sand Prairie, a division of Jo-Carroll Energy. Installation costs were estimated at $95,460, with a recurring $30 monthly operational fee for each camera hub.
But the following month, council members voted to rescind approval of that contract, which had been approved without the solicitation of competitive bids, and put the project out for bids.
The city received two bids for the project. Montel Technologies, of Loves Park, submitted a bid of $202,887, while Pro-Com Systems, of Rockford, submitted a bid of $342,890. Sand Prairie did not submit a bid.
After receiving the bids, city staff recommended that the city reach out to Sand Prairie officials to see if they would submit a second proposal. Council members agreed, and Moran said that in conversations Tuesday, Sand Prairie “expressed interest” in doing so.
“As a member-owned cooperative, we always welcome the opportunity to work with and assist our members and communities when possible,” wrote Kyle Buros, Jo-Carroll Energy senior vice president and chief operating officer, in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
Westemeier said he hopes the city can come to an agreement with Sand Prairie.
“I really want the cameras. Being a former police officer, I think it’s going to help the city become safer,” he said. “If we can get Sand Prairie to bid, because their (original) bid was around $100,000, I think that’s the best option we have. Otherwise, we’re going to have to wait until next year’s budget.”
Moran said city staff hope to bring a new proposal to the council in the coming weeks so construction on the camera hubs can begin this year.
“I think there is a desire on the majority of the council to try to begin construction this year, but it may be spread over this year and into the spring,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.