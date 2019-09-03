A celebration of electric cars is scheduled for later this month in Galena.
A showcase of electric vehicles will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Galena Department of Motor Vehicles office, 987 Galena Square Drive, according to a press release.
Vehicles featured will come from multiple manufacturers, including Tesla, Chevrolet, Ford and Kia. Various speakers also will discuss the future of electric cars. At 1 p.m., a silent, emission-free parade will be held in downtown Galena.
The event is hosted by the Galena Green Team, in association with Sierra Club and Electric Auto Association, as part of National Drive Electric Week. The event is free for the public to attend and will include children’s activities, live music and food.