Dubuque County has issued an election advisory for voters who intend to register at the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
New voters must show proof of residence and identity to register, according to press release. Elections officials recommend a valid Iowa driver’s license with a voter’s current address as the best form of ID.
Voters with a driver’s license that has an old address can use their license, along with a residential lease, utility or phone bill, pay check, property tax statement, bank statement, government check or other government document if it contains their name and current address.
Voters who do not have an Iowa driver’s license can use the following to prove their identity if it also contains a photo: out-of-state driver’s license, non-driver ID card, ID card issued by an employer, U.S. passport, U.S. military ID or a student ID issued by an Iowa high school or college.
Officials also will allow voters to use Iowa driver’s licenses and non-operator IDs that expired this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.