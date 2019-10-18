A Haunting on Lincoln Avenue
Saturday, Mathias Ham House Historic Site, 2241 Lincoln Ave.
11 a.m. The historic site will host Halloween-themed house tours throughout the day. The tours will touch on rumored Ham House hauntings. From 6 to 7 p.m., guests can witness a Victorian Halloween ball featuring a seance and parlor games. General admission is $7.50 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 17. Additional fees to attend the Halloween ball.
Twenty Dirty Hands
Various locations in Galena and Elizabeth, Ill.
Begins at 6 p.m. today. An annual self-guided tour of pottery studios. The event features wheel-throwing demonstrations, fresh-fired pots and raku firing. Pottery will be available for purchase. Details: 815-777-0364 and twentydirtyhands.com.
Other Side of the Anvil
Saturday and Sunday, near Stillman Mansion, 513 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill.
9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society’s Old Blacksmith Shop has partnered with the Upper Midwest Blacksmith Association. There will be six forging stations complete with anvils, vises and tools. They will be fired up, and regional blacksmiths will provide hands-on instruction. There will also be live music, drinks and a bake sale.
World Mission Sunday
Sunday, Divine Word College, Epworth, Iowa
1 p.m. The Rev. Quang Duc Dinh, provincial of the Chicago Province of the Society of the Divine Word, will lead a multicultural Mass. The college’s popular food fest Taste of DWC is set for 3 p.m. All events are open to the public. There is no cost to attend, but donations are encouraged.