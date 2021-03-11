MAQUOKETA, Iowa – A fundraising campaign aims to help a Maquoketa man severely injured in crash March 2 on U.S. 61.
Caleb Warren, 19, was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City for treatment of various serious injuries, including 58 broken bones, according to a GoFundMe page created for him.
Warren was the back-seat passenger in a vehicle driven by his father, Gary Warren, 47, that was involved in the three-vehicle crash on U.S. 61 near Long Grove. Gary Warren and front-seat passenger David Muller, 45, were killed at the scene. Muller was Caleb Warren’s stepfather, according to the fundraising page.
The page states that Caleb Warren “will be in the hospital for some time, and then is looking at months of recovery and rehabilitation.”
Visit https://bit.ly/3lhONu9 for more information or to donate.