The Witness will publish its final edition this fall.
The publication dedicated to sharing local, national and global news surrounding the Catholic Church and published by the Archdiocese of Dubuque was just shy of its 100th anniversary.
Deacon John Robbins, communications director for the archdiocese, Friday told subscribers in a letter posted to thewitnessonline.org that after a thorough review of subscriptions, finances and resources, The Witness edition dated Oct. 4, 2020, would be its last.
"The Witness has not been immune to the strains and hardships experienced by the greater newsprint industry in recent years," Robbins wrote. "The declining number of subscribers -- and therefore the reach of the publication -- is in stark contrast to the amount of resources needed to continue publishing. This is true even after reducing the number of issues by half during the last fiscal year."
The first issue of The Witness was published on Feb. 24, 1921, touted as "a weekly journal devoted to the interests of the Catholic Church.”
Robbins also praised the work of staff, as well as readers for their dedication and support of the publication.
"No endeavor can last for 99 years without diligent work by faithful, dedicated, and talented people," he wrote. "This is tough news to share and receive. Leaders at the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center will accompany those affected by the change through this difficult time."
Subscribers of The Witness will receive more information before the end of August.