HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program’s food pantry will host a food giveaway at two locations on Thursday, Jan. 14.
The Pop Up Food Bus will be at Hazel Green from 10 to 11 a.m. in the St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church parking lot, 2630 North Main St.
It then will be in Benton from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. next to the village park on Park Street, according to an online announcement.
The food is available to anyone in need, though the organization is required to collect names, addresses and household size.